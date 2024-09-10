Imane Maarifi was one of the first French people to step foot in Gaza after Israel launched its war on the enclave in October last year.

The trained nurse volunteered for two weeks at the European Hospital in Khan Younis earlier this year, and has been a vocal advocate for Palestine ever since her return, sharing her harrowing testimony at various rallies and even the French parliament.

Last week, Maarifi was arrested by French authorities, who raided her home in the early hours of Sept. 5 and took her away as her husband and two children looked on helplessly.

She was accused of "threatening to kill someone because of their race or religion," charges stemming from a phone call she made to the owners of a venue in Paris that was hosting an Israeli real estate fair.

Speaking to Anadolu in the French capital, Maarifi said her main question to the owner of the venue was whether they knew that they were helping Israel sell occupied Palestinian land, something in contravention of international law.

Their response was dismissive and the director of the salon just hung up, she said.

During her time in custody, Maarifi was questioned about everything from her time in Gaza to her pro-Palestine advocacy in France.

"The police officers took my phone and scoured through my photos and conversations on social media. They asked me several questions about my commitment and support for Palestine, and about the NGO through which I … managed to enter Gaza," she said.

They also took away things like a Palestinian flag, a shirt with 'Free Palestine' written on it, and a heart-shaped pin with the Arabic word 'Houdna,' which means ceasefire, she said.

Most shocking for the French activist, however, were the “intrusive” questions about her family life and children, which had "nothing to do with the investigation."

"I had the impression – and I hope I'm wrong – that this was their attempt at intimidation because I don’t see any reason why someone would ask about my children," she added.

This point was also raised by French lawmaker Thomas Portes, who was among the chorus of voices that condemned Maarifi’s arrest.

"The search of the home in front of the family leaves no doubt about the desire to intimidate the voices that are raised to support the Palestinian people and demand an immediate ceasefire," Portes wrote on X.

Related France's arrest of pro-Palestinian political scientist sparks backlash

Determined and undeterred

Maarifi was released later in the day without any charge.

"I had recorded the phone call and that is what saved me," she said.

"The police were forced to see that I was not lying in my statements. I cannot even imagine what would have happened to me without that recording."

Maarifi is now all the more determined to keep raising her voice for Palestinians.

"I am not the same person after witnessing what I did at the European Hospital in Khan Younis – the horror, blood, joy at times, and a lot of death. We are now close to 20,000 child martyrs in Gaza, and many more maimed or under the rubble," she said.

"I am a nurse specialising in intensive care, and when you choose this speciality, it is because you love life and will do anything to protect it."

"I am willing to risk my own life in Gaza “in this time of war, of genocide, because I care about … people’s lives, which is at the very core of being a humanitarian,” she said.

"The only thing that could make me stop (from supporting Palestine) is either if there is a ceasefire, decolonisation, and a fair and lasting peace, or if I die," said the medic.