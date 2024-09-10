WORLD
Europe hits Iran with sanctions over ballistic missile transfers to Russia
Germany, France and Britain say they will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran.
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 10, 2024

Germany, France and Britain have condemned what they said was Iran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and declared new sanctions targeting air transport.

"We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran," they said in a joint statement, adding that they would also "work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said earlier, on a visit to London, that Russia had received shipments of the ballistic missiles and "will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine".

The Kremlin had yet to comment on Blinken's statements but it said on Monday that it was developing dialogue with Iran in all areas. Tehran has denied supplying missiles to Moscow.

Act of escalation

London, Paris and Berlin said that "we now have confirmation that Iran has made these transfers".

"This is a further escalation of Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people," they said.

"This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia, and is a direct threat to European security."

The three countries said they "will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran".

"In addition, we will pursue the designations of significant entities and individuals involved with Iran's ballistic missile programme and the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia.

"We will also work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air," they said, echoing a step also taken by Washington.

Ukraine: Sanctions not enough

A Ukrainian presidential official said on Tuesday the West should respond to Iran's delivery of missiles to Russia by allowing Kiev to conduct strikes deeper into Russian territory.

While describing sanctions against Iran over the missile deliveries as a "positive step", Ukrainian top presidential official Andriy Yermak said this was not enough.

"We also need authorisation to use Western weapons against military targets on Russian territory, the provision of longer-range missiles, and the enhancement of our air defence systems," Yermak said on social media platform X.

Until now, Iranian military support for Moscow has been limited mainly to unmanned Shahed attack drones, which carry a fraction of the explosives and are easier to shoot down because they are slower than ballistic missiles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
