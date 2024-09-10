September 10, 2024
US State Department evasive on slain Turkish-American activist
‘Why wouldn’t there be an American investigation into the killing of an American?’ At the US State Department’s Press Briefing on September 9, Spokesperson Vedant Patel struggled to address journalist’s inquiries on US citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s death, the Turkish-American activist who was killed by an Israeli sniper who shot her in the head.
