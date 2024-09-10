Thirteen-year-old Roshna Jameel's life came to a standstill when her town Tando Allahyar in Pakistan's Sindh province was struck by floods in 2022.

Sindh fares poorly on most human development indices, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

"There was water everywhere - inside our home, out in the street," Roshna told TRT World. Like thousands of others, her family was left stranded without electricity or potable water while it rained continuously.

The teen said the flooding made it difficult for the family to access food to eat, use the bathroom and go to school. It took days for overwhelmed municipal authorities to reach her area and provide relief.

Roshna's story is a reflection of the broader impact of climate crisis on vulnerable children across South Asia.

Suffering children

Countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka consistently rank among the most affected by extreme weather events.

Within the last two years, South Asian countries have faced severe levels of devastation from floods, cyclones, droughts, and rising sea levels, which are expected to continue impacting the poor and marginalised the most.

Children are especially at "extremely high risk," according to Unicef. It reported in 2021 that nearly 1 billion children, many in South Asia, are vulnerable due to factors like poverty, high population density, and exposure to natural disasters.

Dr Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist based in Pune, India, agreed.

Speaking to TRT World, Koll said "Rural children in low-income areas are at greater risk of undernutrition due to decreased food quantity and quality, heat impacts, and an increased likelihood of vector-borne and diarrheal diseases.

Mental health challenges, including anxiety and stress, are also on the rise, particularly among children, adolescents, and those with underlying health conditions."

This year alone, South Asia has seen extreme weather events cause hundreds of deaths and threaten the livelihoods of millions.

As extreme weather events become more frequent, children face higher risks of health problems, educational disruptions, and the loss of family members.

Devastating heat

Take 15-year-old Aakash. His father Avinash was toiling away despite the 50C temperature in Delhi this July when he suffered a heatstroke.

The local government had issued a heat alert advising people to avoid working between 12 pm to 4 pm, but this was not enforced, according to Sunil Kumar Alehdia, executive director of the Centre for Holistic Development in Delhi.

Recalling his father's last moments, Aakash told TRT World, "My father sat down on a chair to catch some respite after cleaning a bathroom when he began exhibiting discomfort and shortness of breath. Suddenly, while drinking water, he collapsed and died in the chair."

Intense heat waves like the one that claimed Avinash's life are becoming more frequent and severe in India due to climate change, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations such as the homeless and low-income families.

For Aakash, the loss of his father to the ruthless heat is a harsh reminder of how climate change is already altering the lives of those who are least equipped to adapt.

Delhi-based Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), which works to support street children in India, encountered Aakash's family during a survey in 2015 when Aakash was just six years old.

At the time, he worked as a scrap picker. "I have never had any formal education," Aakash said.

I'm all alone now.

Since his father's death two months ago, Aakash's health has been deteriorating. “Since a young age, I have been exposed to extreme temperatures, and I often find them difficult to bear,” he explained.

Aakash now spends most of his time in SBT's shelter. He does not go out much as the harsh weather makes it difficult for him to lead a normal life.

"I'm all alone now," Aakash shared, noting that his father's death has left him without a support network. Despite the difficulties, his mentor remains hopeful that Aakash can find a dignified life and secure employment that will allow him to escape life on the streets.

Missing school

Returning to Roshna, following the large-scale devastation of 2022, the Pakistani government, international humanitarian organisations, and countries pledged large amounts of money for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

However, Roshna told TRT World that no one had visited her town in two years and locals mostly helped one another with whatever little means they had.

The recent heavy rains that have triggered landslides and flash floods in several parts of the country have left Roshna worried about school closures. She had lost two years of classes after the 2022 flooding.

At the time, nearly 20,000 schools in Sindh had been partially or entirely damaged. Others were turned into temporary shelters.

In spite of the challenges, Roshna remains optimistic. "I want to become a doctor when I grow up and live in Tando Allahyar so I can help people in my community," she said.

The loss of educational infrastructure was not just an individual setback for Roshna, but for the future of the province because it amplifies inequalities and hampers efforts for long-term recovery and development.

"Since the 2022 floods, people's mindsets have shifted; they no longer see any purpose in educating their children," said Emmanuel Guddu, a vlogger and photographer based in Mirpurkhas, Sindh.

Guddu told TRT World that his nephew who was 10 years old initially suffered significant trauma from the 2022 super floods. "He does not go to school anymore and instead helps his father with farming," he said.

While children may not have a voice in policy-making, the consequences they face should not be overlooked. As the future nation builders, the impact on today's youth is significant and warrants immediate attention.