Canada suspends 30 permits for arms sales to Israel
While Muslim advocacy groups have welcomed the suspension of contracts, Zionist lobbyists are miffed over the developments.
The announcement was welcome news to the National Council of Canadian Muslims. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2024

Canada has suspended 30 permits for arms sales to Israel and cancelled a contract with a US company to sell Quebec-made ammunition to the Israeli army, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.

Joly was emphatic that the government will not allow Canadian-made ammunition – in this case, manufactured by the Canadian arm of US-based General Dynamics – to be sold or shipped to other countries for resale to Israel.

The announcement was welcome news to the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), Canada’s largest Muslim advocacy organisation.

“Minister Joly put out a clear message in stating that Canada’s policy on a weapons ban to Israel remains in place,” NCCM posted on X. “She suggested point blank that the government of Canada was not in favour of any loopholes being used concerning the recent proposed sale of explosives by General Dynamics.”

The sale of Canadian arms from a go-between country for sale in Israel has been a bone of contention. Joly said this type of business transaction like the one by General Dynamics is expressly forbidden.

“As for the question regarding General Dynamics, our policy is clear,” Joly said. “We will not have any form of arms or parts of arms, be sent to Gaza. Period. How they’re being sent and where they’re being sent is irrelevant. And so therefore, my position is clear, the position of the government is clear, and we’re in contact with General Dynamics.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said Joly’s words spelt out “a disturbing shift” in Canadian government policy, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

SOURCE:AA
