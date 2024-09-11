September 11, 2024
Israel's war on Gaza forcing children to make a living to survive
In the week the new academic year was supposed to start in Gaza, children have no schools to go to. Most are damaged or destroyed. And while pupils can't pursue their studies, many children are instead doing what they can to help their families, and that includes manual labour. TRT World's Nizar Sadawi reports on a group of children who collect debris from bombed homes.
