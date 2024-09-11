September 11, 2024
Should mobile phones be banned in European schools?
Governments and parent groups are warning about the possible dangers of putting smartphones in the hands of children. Just how damaging can this technology be? Guests: Clare Fernyhough Co-Founder of Smartphone Free Childhood Rachel Harper Principal at St Patrick’s National School Greystones Claire Stubbs Psychologist Peter Ayton Professor of Decision Research at the University of Leeds
