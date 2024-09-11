September 11, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinians carry loved ones’ remains in bags and wrapped blankets
Palestinians carry their loved ones’ remains in plastic bags and blankets after Israel bombed a UNRWA-run school, which was turned into a shelter for the internally displaced known as Al-Jaouni in Gaza’s Nuseirat in Palestine, killing at least 15 and wounding dozens, including employees of the international relief agency.
Palestinians carry loved ones’ remains in bags and wrapped blankets / Others
Explore