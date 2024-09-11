Blinken and Lammy visit Kyiv as Ukraine seeks more military supplies

The US will provide $700M in aid to Ukraine to support its war effort against Moscow. The announcement comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy visit Kyiv, but there is still no word on Ukraine's long-standing request for the West to approve long-range missile strikes inside Russia. Joel Flynn reports from Lviv.