WORLD
1 MIN READ
US opted against using arms embargo on Israel as bargaining chip for Gaza truce — ex-US congressman
“The US administration could obviously use the provision or the suspension of those weapons as a leverage to bring about a ceasefire. But the administration has chosen not to”, James Moran, a former Democratic congressman, tells TRT World.Moran, who has been critical of Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Palestinians of Gaza, says Washington has been providing Tel Aviv with non-precision weapons enabling it to kill at will and to kill indiscriminately in the tiny blockaded enclave.
With US arms Israel kills ‘at will’ in Gaza / Others
September 12, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us