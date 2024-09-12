Turkish authorities have completed formal procedures for the transfer of the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, the Turkish-American rights activist who was killed by an Israeli sniper in the occupied West Bank.

“The procedures for the transfer of the body of our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli soldiers during a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, to Türkiye were completed today (September 12) by our Embassy in Tel Aviv and our Consulate General in Jerusalem,” Turkish foreign ministry announced.

“The body of the deceased will arrive in Türkiye tomorrow. We wish Allah's mercy on our deceased citizen and send our condolences to her family.”

Condemning the murder “committed by the genocidal Netanyahu government”, the ministry said, “we will make every effort to ensure that this crime does not go unpunished.”

Türkiye has also announced that it is launching an investigation into the killing of Aysenur.

Ankara has launched an investigation into the killing of Aysenur that will be conducted under domestic law, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Turkish-American peace activist was killed by an Israeli sniper during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank on September 6.

Since then, the Türkish diplomatic mission in Jerusalem has been working to fly Aysenur’s body back to Türkiye following a request from her family. Aysenur is a dual citizen of both Türkiye and the United States.