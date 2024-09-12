Türkiye has initiated an investigation into the killing of Turkish American peace activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli soldiers, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced.

Tunc said on Thursday that Türkiye could not remain silent over the killing of its citizen in an "unlawful terrorist attack by Israeli attackers," adding that the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a probe under domestic law.

The minister emphasiaed Türkiye's commitment to pursuing justice internationally, saying: "We will work for the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions to take immediate action, establish an independent commission of inquiry and prepare a report."

Tunc outlined plans to incorporate the report into the ongoing legal actions against Israel, including the genocide case at the International Court of Justice and investigations at the Internat ional Criminal Court.

"We will continue to defend Aysenur's rights," Tunc said, pledgeding to advocate for the rights of Palestinians and to continue efforts to stop the "bloodshed" in the region.

The 26-year-old Turkish-American peace activist was killed by an Israeli sniper during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank on September 6.