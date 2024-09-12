WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli air strikes on Gaza school kill 18, including six UNRWA staff
The latest Israeli attack is the fifth to have hit the al-Jaouni School in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where around 12,000 displaced civilians have sheltered, since Oct. 7, 2023
Israeli air strikes on Gaza school kill 18, including six UNRWA staff
“This is the highest death toll among our staff in a single incident,” UNRWA said. / Photo: AA
September 12, 2024

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said six staffers were killed in Israeli air strikes on a UN-run school in central Gaza.

At least 18 people were killed in two air strikes on al-Jaouni School in the Nuseirat refugee camp late on Wednesday, according to local health authorities.

Among the victims was the manager of the UNRWA shelter, the UN agency said.

"This is the highest death toll among our staff in a single incident," UNRWA said.

Wednesday's Israeli attack was the fifth to have hit the school, where around 12,000 displaced civilians have sheltered, since Oct. 7, 2023.

"No one is safe in Gaza No one is spared," UNRWA said. "Schools and other civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times, they are not a target."

RelatedUS arms enable Israel to slaughter Palestinians in Gaza — ex-US congressman

Targeting civilians

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on Gaza.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Last month, at least 100 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Taba’een School in Gaza City, where over 6,000 displaced people have sheltered.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion last October by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 41,118 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,125 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

RelatedQuarter of Gaza's wounded facing life-altering disabilities: WHO
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us