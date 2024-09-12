A shooting incident on civilians has resulted in multiple deaths in central Afghanistan, the country's interior ministry said.

"Unknown gunmen have opened fire and have killed the civilians," Abdul Matin Qani, Spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said, adding that further details on the attack in Daykundi province would be announced later.

A source in the province which could not be identified for security reasons said 14 people were killed and at least four wounded.

The source said a group had gathered to welcome pilgrims returning from Karbala in Iraq.

Local media website Tolo News reported a death toll of 14, according to sources.

An official at a hospital in the city of Nili, the provincial capital of Daykundi province, said staff have been put on alert.

"They are informed to be prepared to receive and treat the wounded," he said on condition of anonymity.

Daesh claimed the deadly shooting, with its Amaq media wing issuing a statement saying that 15 people were killed and six others wounded in the attack.