Türkiye launches investigation into murder of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

Türkiye is to investigate the murder of Turkish-American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. The 26-year-old was killed by Israeli soldiers during a peaceful protest in the occupied West Bank last week, sparking public outcry and global condemnation. Obaida Hitto filed this report from Aysenur’s hometown of Didim in Türkiye’s Aydın province, where her family and friends are waiting for her body to be returned