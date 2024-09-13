September 13, 2024
Trump rules out future presidential debates against Harris
Donald Trump has ruled out holding a second US presidential debate against his rival Kamala Harris. Speaking at an election rally in Arizona, the Republican candidate said Harris only wanted a rematch because he "clearly" won their first showdown. The latest polls suggest Harris performed better, and she's responded by insisting voters were owed another debate. Andy Rosegen reports.
