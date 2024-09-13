September 13, 2024
South African President Ramaphosa to sign controversial education bill into law
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to sign a controversial basic education bill into law. His party, the African National Congress, says it seeks to strengthen governance of the country’s education sector. However, the Democratic Alliance, a coalition partner in the unity government, strongly opposes the bill. Grace Kuria Kanja tells us why.
