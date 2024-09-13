Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK terrorist in Northern Iraq
Turkish security forces strike another major blow to the PKK terrorist organisation, which has been responsible for over 40,000 deaths during its more than 40-year terror campaign.
September 13, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralised a senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources have said.

Azad Akinci, codenamed Adil Mardin, who was responsible for the terror group's activities in the Makhmur camp, was neutralised in an operation conducted in Makhmur, northern Iraq, on Friday.

Türkiye sought the terrorist with a red notice. Akinci was imprisoned in Türkiye for a while on charges of carrying out activities and propaganda on behalf of the terrorist organisation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its over 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

