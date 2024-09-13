Fact-checking Israel-US misinformation on Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

An Israeli government spokesperson made false statements about the “rules of engagement” followed by Israeli soldiers in an attempt to shirk responsibility for the slaughter of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, calling it “a terrible mistake”.Refusing to refer even once to Eygi by her name, David Mencer attempted to deflect entirely from the criminal offenses being brought against the Israeli regime.The main argument brought forth by Israel in defence of the attack as an “accident” was that it took place at a time of “violent riot”.However, a Washington Post analysis published on September 12 revealed that Eygi was targeted and “shot more than a half hour after the height of confrontations.”The protest procession Eygi was a part of had moved at least 200 yards away from Israeli forces at this time.