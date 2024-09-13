WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fact-checking Israel-US misinformation on Aysenur Ezgi Eygi
An Israeli government spokesperson made false statements about the “rules of engagement” followed by Israeli soldiers in an attempt to shirk responsibility for the slaughter of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, calling it “a terrible mistake”.Refusing to refer even once to Eygi by her name, David Mencer attempted to deflect entirely from the criminal offenses being brought against the Israeli regime.The main argument brought forth by Israel in defence of the attack as an “accident” was that it took place at a time of “violent riot”.However, a Washington Post analysis published on September 12 revealed that Eygi was targeted and “shot more than a half hour after the height of confrontations.”The protest procession Eygi was a part of had moved at least 200 yards away from Israeli forces at this time.
Fact-checking Israel-US misinformation on Aysenur Ezgi Eygi / Others
September 13, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us