WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s Top Diplomat Attends Arab League Meeting After 13 Years
Following the 2011 Arab Spring, Turkiye found itself at odds with several Arab governments across North Africa and the Gulf. Tensions brewed, diplomatic relations were cut, and a decade of mistrust ensued. Ankara competed with countries like Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. But starting in 2022, Turkiye and several Arab governments began a reconciliation process. And this week saw that latest step, with Turkiye's foreign minister attending an Arab League summit. Turkiye's top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, attended a meeting of the Arab League's Council of Foreign Ministers in Cairo. His visit marked Turkiye's first participation in 13 years. The ministers tackled key topics such as Turkish-Arab relations, regional issues and the war on Gaza. During his speech, Fidan emphasised the need to work together for regional stability and security. Though Turkiye has mended ties with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in recent years, Ankara is still at odds with Damascus which rejoined the Arab League last year. Guests: Gulru Gezer Former Turkish Diplomat Zuhal Mert Uzuner Professor at Marmara University
ST THUMBNAIL ARAB SUMMIT / TRT World
September 13, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us