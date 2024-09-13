WORLD
Three Israelis Killed in West Bank-Jordan Border Shooting, Raising Wider War Concerns
Since Israel launched its war on Gaza last year, the conflict has spilled over into Lebanon, Syria, and as far away as Iran. Israel has killed senior Iranian and Hezbollah commanders who back Hamas, including its leader who was killed in Tehran. In July, fears were growing of a wider regional war. Israel's border with Jordan, which has been stable for decades, saw some violence over the weekend. A Jordanian gunman killed three Israelis at a border crossing in the occupied West Bank. The rare attack comes amid soaring violence in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli military has been carrying out major raids this month. All of Israel's border crossings with Jordan have been reportedly closed after the incident. And on the same day, Israeli air strikes that were reportedly meant to target Iranian forces killed more than a dozen people in Syria. The assault comes against the backdrop of the Gaza conflict, where Israel’s offensive has killed more than 41 thousand Palestinians since October 7. Guests: Marwan Kabalan Director at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Navvar Saban Conflict Analyst at OMRAN Centre
September 13, 2024
