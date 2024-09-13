WORLD
1 MIN READ
How the mega-rich finance US elections
It costs billions of dollars to become the President of the United States. The last Presidential election, in 2020, was the most expensive in US history, topping almost $6 billion. For the 2024 election cycle, $1billion has already been raised to support the candidates. Billionaires have been making headlines for pouring millions into super PACs and other organisations supporting their favourite candidates. The ongoing debate has been reignited: do the rich control US elections? 0:00 Introduction 0:54 What are super PACS? 1:57 Where did super PACs come from? 2:33 Why are super PACs so controversial? 4:20 Dark Money in US Election Campaigns 5:47 Should there be a limit on political spending?
How the mega-rich finance US elections / Others
September 13, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us