Russia ramps up strikes on critical infrastructure across Ukraine
Fear is growing in Ukraine as a result of Russian drone and missile strikes that have been targeting critical infrastructure. The Kremlin's tactics appear to have shifted. In the wake of Ukraine’s surprise offensive inside Russia's Kursk region. Previous promises made by Moscow to Türkiye included not attacking Ukraine's energy and water systems. The increase in attacks has also seen an increase in civilian casualties, in particular in the Sumy region, which borders Kursk. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has been speaking to some of those affected by the violence.
September 13, 2024
