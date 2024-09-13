Super Typhoon Yagi leaves hundreds dead across South Asia

Typhoon Yagi swept across Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, causing widespread devastation and significant damage to infrastructure. At least 400 people are reported dead from flash floods and landslides triggered by the typhoon. The death toll is expected to rise as many are missing. Many villages and farms remain underwater while authorities struggle to cope with the worsening situation. Experts say Typhoon Yagi is the strongest to hit the region in decades.