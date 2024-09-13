Gender Wars in Canada

"I’m accused of violence just for questioning the system." What happens when we stop listening to the voices of those most affected by gender ideology? This documentary takes you inside the lives of individuals who have lived through trauma, transition, and the struggle to reclaim their truth. From childhood sexual exploitation to societal pressures and flawed medical systems, this is a film that sheds light on the uncomfortable realities we need to face. Through their stories, we challenge the current cultural narratives and ask critical questions: Are we really protecting our children? Are we honouring truth? TRT World’s exclusive documentary “Gender Wars in Canada” is set to premiere on September 15.