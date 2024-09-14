Turkish-American activist’s family prepares burial

The Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi has been laid to rest in her family's hometown on the Aegean coast. The 26-year-old was shot by Israeli forces while attending a peaceful protest in the occupied West Bank, earlier this month. Her family, who moved to the United States when Eygi was a baby, have described her as a kind-hearted, silly, and passionate soul, and they've been reflecting on her short, but significant life. Obaida Hitto reports from Didim in Western Türkiye.