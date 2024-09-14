WORLD
No post-war Gaza plan without establishment of Palestinian state: UAE
US and Israel both have outlined various post-war plans for besieged Gaza that are doing rounds in military and political circles.
UAE says it is not prepared to support plan for post-war Gaza without Palestinian state. / Photo: AP
September 14, 2024

The United Arab Emirates is not prepared to support a post-war plan for Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said.

Earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his War Cabinet with a post-war plan for Gaza, giving the Israeli army “impunity” to conduct any action in the Palestinian enclave.

According to Times of Israel, Netanyahu presented "The Day After Hamas" plan which includes dismantling the Palestinian resistance groups, as well as installing an administration devoid of already recognised parties or groups.

The plan, which Netanyahu presented to the Cabinet also grants the Israeli army "indefinite freedom" to operate in Gaza even after the war ends.

"The plan states that Israel will move forward with its already-in-motion project to establish a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the strip's border," the daily said, adding that the buffer zone would remain "as long as there is a security need for it."

'Bubbles inside enclave'

According to many other reports, Israeli and American officials are weighing competing proposals for a post-war plan for the Gaza.

One plan that is reportedly gaining traction in the political and military establishments would see the creation of “bubbles” or “islands” inside the enclave.

Presumably, once Palestinian civilians are relocated to these bubbles, the Israel Defense Forces would have a freer hand

A separate plan, envisioned by a right-wing think tank, calls for a long-term Israeli military occupation of Gaza.

