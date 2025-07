Ongoing efforts to remove sunken WWII ships from the Danube River in Serbia

Efforts are underway in Serbia to remove a fleet of sunken Nazi warships from the Danube River. Many of the vessels, scuttled by German forces during their 1944 retreat, still contain explosives and pose a threat to river traffic. However, they also serve as a fertile spot for local fishermen. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more.