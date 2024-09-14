Severe flooding in Nigeria deepens malnutrition crisis

Long before severe flooding struck Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri, humanitarian aid groups had warned that malnutrition in the region could become catastrophic if not addressed. The UN estimates that 4.8 million people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe are in need of food assistance, and the flooding could push many more, especially children, to the brink. Timothy Obiezu reports.