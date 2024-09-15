WORLD
Philippine ship withdraws from contested South China Sea shoal
The Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua had been anchored inside Sabina Shoal in the disputed South China Sea since April to assert Manila's claims to the area and prevent Beijing from seizing it.
The Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua as it arrives at a port in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on September 15, 2024. / Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AFP
September 15, 2024

The China Coast Guard said that a Philippine vessel withdrew from Sabina Shoal on September 14, after remaining there for nearly five months in what China viewed as an illegal action, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China took measures against Philippine vessel 9701 in accordance with the law, while repeated Philippine attempts to organise replenishment of the vessel had failed, Xinhua quoted China Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun as saying.

The Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua had been anchored inside Sabina Shoal since April to assert Manila's claims to the area and prevent China from seizing it.

Beijing has continued to press its claims to almost the entire South China Sea despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Philippine and Chinese vessels have collided at least three times recently near Sabina Shoal, located 140 kilometres (86 miles) from the Philippines' western island of Palawan and 1,200 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

The Teresa Magbanua's bridge wing and freeboard were damaged in one of the collisions.

"During her deployment... she challenged an encirclement by a larger flotilla of intruders, battled inclement weather, with her crew surviving on diminished daily provisions," National Maritime Council Chairperson Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement Sunday.

The Teresa Magbanua "carried out her sentinel duties against overwhelming odds", he added.

High-level talks

Last month Chinese vessels blocked a resupply mission to the Filipino sailors on board the ship, leaving them running critically low of food and other provisions.

Earlier this week officials from the Philippines and China held high-level talks on their maritime issues where Beijing reiterated its demand for the withdrawal of the Philippine vessel.

The latest situation has echoes of 2012, when Beijing took control of Scarborough Shoal –– another strategic feature about 240 kilometres west of the Philippines' main island of Luzon.

Then, Manila pulled its ships back after a tense two-month maritime standoff.

