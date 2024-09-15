WORLD
Storm Boris claims five lives in Romania and Poland
Emergency services in Central and Eastern Europe are battling to shore up flood defences, after torrential rainfall which has caused widespread damage. Southeastern Romania suffered the greatest damage. At least four deaths were reported and thousands of homes sustained water damage as a result of the flooding. The situation is calmer in the Czech Republic, but northern areas of the country still deal with flooding. Four of the countries' rivers' have burst their banks as heavy rainfall continues to overload them. Officials there are reporting minimal damage. And across the border in Poland - one person has been killed after several rivers overflowed. The deluge is expected to continue through Monday, Malik Fuda has the story.
September 15, 2024
