Donald Trump safe, reports of firing outside his golf course
US Secret Service has also said that the Republican presidential candidate is safe after a reported shooting in Florida.
According to sources who spoke to the New York Post, the gunfire was not aimed at the former president./ Photo: AP
September 15, 2024

Gunfire was reported on Sunday while former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was leaving a golf club in Florida, according to the reports.

The Secret Service is investigating a shooting incident near Trump when he was leaving his golf club in West Palm Beach Florida, the New York Post reported citing law enforcement sources.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

According to sources who spoke to the New York Post, the gunfire was not aimed at the former president, but two shooters were targeting each other.

However, the FBI later said that Trump was the target of "an assassination attempt", saying it was investigating the incident.

Three law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that the shooter was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the gunman was about 400 to 500 yards [365 to 457 metres] from the former president and had a scope.

Donald Trump's campaign has reported that there had been "gunshots in his vicinity" but added that the Republican presidential candidate was safe.

RelatedFormer US President Donald Trump survives 'assassination attempt'

Biden, Harris briefed on incident

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was playing golf, the White House said.

"They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," it added.

Harris said she has been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida.

"I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," she said on X.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., said that an AK-47 automatic weapon was discovered in bushes, citing the local law enforcement.

"The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended," he said on X.

On 13th July this year Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
