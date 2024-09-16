September 16, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former US President Donald Trump survives another assassination attempt
Former President Donald Trump survived an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf course on September 15. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, from Hawaii, was arrested after a witness photographed his car.The incident follows a similar attack on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was struck in the ear by a gunman.
Former US President Donald Trump survives another assassination attempt / Others
Explore