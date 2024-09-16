September 16, 2024
Remembering the Sabra and Shatila Massacre, 42 years on
Between September 16 and 18, 1982, an Israeli-backed Lebanese Maronite militia entered the besieged Sabra and Shatila refugee camps in Beirut, slaughtering thousands. The brutal killings and methods reflect the atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank today.
Israeli crimes continue against Palestinians, 42 years after the Sabra and Shatila massacre in Lebanon / Others
