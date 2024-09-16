In a recent blunder, the Israeli Foreign Ministry prematurely condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The problem is that the ICC has never issued any warrant.

The brief statement in English was posted on the ministry’s website and circulated on social media before being swiftly removed, but only after it became a laughing stock.

According to Israeli officials, the incident was attributed to “human error,” but some speculate there might be more to the story.

Spying on ICC

For months, the ICC has been deliberating a request by Prosecutor Karim Khan to issue international arrest warrants for the two Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes committed in Palestinian territories during the war on Gaza.

Although the court has yet to issue any official decision, Israel’s hasty condemnation raises questions about Israel's surveillance of the ICC.

Israel has long been known to employ sophisticated intelligence operations, monitoring international legal bodies to gain advanced knowledge of looming decisions.

An investigation by The Guardian along with Israeli-based outlets +972 and Local Call, uncovered Israel's nearly decade-long campaign against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Israeli intelligence agencies reportedly intercepted communications—such as phone calls and emails—of ICC officials, allowing them to obtain early insight into potential rulings.

According to the report, these intelligence operations provided key Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with advanced knowledge of ICC activities, particularly those concerning investigations into Israel.

Whether through cyber or human intelligence, this strategy has allowed Israel to prepare preemptive responses to rulings that could impact its leaders or military personnel.

With mounting international pressure and the possibility of arrest warrants looming, Israel’s hasty statement could therefore be seen as more of a calculated move than a simple mistake.

Given Israel’s established intelligence practices, the incident suggests that Israel may have insider knowledge, or at least suspicion, about an impending decision, the Palestinian news agency Quds News Network reported.

Indeed, recent statements by Prosecutor Khan urging the ICC to issue the arrest warrants without further delay could indicate that a verdict may be imminent.