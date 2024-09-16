Germany has expanded border controls to the frontiers with all nine of its neighbours to stop irregular migrants in a move that has sparked protests from other EU members.

Berlin announced the sweeping measure on Sunday following a string of deadly attacks that have stoked public fears and boosted support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that the step aimed to limit irregular migration and "put a stop to criminals and identify and stop (them) at an early stage".

The border controls will be in place for an initial six months and are expected to include temporary structures at land crossings and spot checks by federal police.

Poland and Austria have voiced concern and the European Commission has warned that members of the 27-nation bloc must only impose such steps in exceptional circumstances.

Germany lies at the heart of Europe and borders nine countries that are part of the visa-free Schengen zone, designed to allow the free movement of people and goods.

Border controls with Poland, the Czechia, Austria and Switzerland were already in place before the crackdown was announced.

These will now be expanded to Germany's borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark.

Faeser said the government hoped to minimise the impact on people living and working in border regions, promising "coordination with our neighbouring countries".

Related Is the EU-Schengen border-free dream fading?

Scholz under pressure

With national elections looming next year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has been under intense political pressure to toughen its stance on migrants and asylum seekers.

Scholz was in Uzbekistan on Sunday to sign a migration deal for workers to come to Germany, while simplifying deportation procedures in the opposite direction so that "those that must go back do go back", the chancellor said.

Closer to home, the German government has presented plans to speed up deportations to European partners.

Under EU rules, asylum requests are meant to be handled by the country of arrival.

The system has placed a huge strain on countries on the European periphery, where leaders have demanded more burden-sharing.Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Germany tightening its borders means that it would "essentially pass the buck to countries located on the outer borders of Europe".Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said his country "will not accept people who are rejected from Germany".