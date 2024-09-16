Türkiye has said that it is “closely monitoring” the aftermath of a weekend fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens.

“Our Consulate General in Berlin has done inspections at the burned building. Developments are being closely monitored,” said the country’s Foreign Ministry on X on Monday.

The ministry added that local authorities have launched an investigation into the deadly blaze.

A Turkish mother and her five-year-old son died after a fire broke out at a three-story house in a town near Berlin, authorities said on Monday.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Sunday at a shop in the town of Eberswalde in Brandenburg, officials said.

Related Türkiye calls for investigation into Solingen fire in Germany

At least six other people were injured in the fire, four of them seriously, according to fire department officials.

It was reported that there was a kebab shop on the building's ground floor and that the cause of the fire is unknown.

Police spokesman Roland Kamenz told public broadcaster RBB that authorities were investigating in all directions, without ruling out any potential causes, including arson or a technical defect.

Past years have seen arson attacks in Germany on the residences of Turkish immigrant families.