At least 23 killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Monday

The Israeli army continues with its assault despite international condemnation. At least 23 Palestinians have been killed across Gaza since Monday morning. Israeli forces targeted a bakery in Al-Mawasi - killing at least five people. In a separate attack, 10 more were killed and several others injured after a house was hit in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Our correspondent Paul Hawkins has the details.