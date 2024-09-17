WORLD
What Does Washington and Baghdad’s Withdrawal Plan Mean for Regional Stability?
From Houthi attacks in the Red Sea to Hezbollah's cross-border strikes targeting Israel... After Tel Aviv launched its attack on Gaza, several armed groups have been carrying out assaults against Israel and its allies in support of Hamas. This includes Iran-backed fighters who have targeted US forces at Iraqi bases since October 7. Baghdad says these are warnings that it's time for the troops to leave. Baghdad and Washington have reportedly reached a preliminary deal for the full withdrawal of US-led coalition troops from Iraq by the end of 2026. It comes after more than six months of talks, which were initiated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The announcement was postponed due to the spillover effects from Israel's war on Gaza. Sudani says US troops have become a magnet for instability in the region. The government added that US retaliatory strikes against armed groups threaten efforts to stabilise Iraq after decades of conflict. Guests: Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at SETA Sean Michael Cox Senior Adviser at Global Policy Institute
September 17, 2024
