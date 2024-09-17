WORLD
Has the Rise of Far-Right Parties Put Germany’s Turkish Community on Edge?
Having lurked in the shadows for decades, far-right parties in Europe are now seeing electoral victories, with their big wins coming from the EU parliament elections in June. And that growing trend was also seen in Germany's state elections earlier this month. The nation's anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party received a record number of votes in the east, which has some communities there worried. One group is the Turkish community, whose roots date back to the 1960s when thousands migrated to fill jobs in West Germany's post-war booming economy. Now reports are showing rising fears among Germans with Turkish roots and other immigrant groups, that these far-right political gains will translate into policy. And with federal elections only a year away and the AfD running second in opinion polls, Turks and other immigrant groups fear the far-right could take the majority in the parliament. Far-right groups have often blamed migrants for rising housing costs, inflation and other economic difficulties. Guests: Basak Yavcan Head of research at Migration Policy Javier Farje Political Analyst
