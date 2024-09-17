WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Global Coffee & Market Report: Rwandan Coffee in China, Steel Industry Shifts, and Asia Market Updates 🌍☕📉
The aroma of Rwandan coffee is now delighting Chinese consumers, thanks to innovative trade platforms that signify strengthening ties between Africa and China. Meanwhile, the global steel industry faces new challenges as Chile's largest steelmaker, WACHIPATO, shuts down after 74 years, resulting in thousands of job losses. In Asian markets, mixed performances reflect ongoing economic shifts. Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped over 2% as the yen hit a new high, impacting exporters and market performance. In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.1% following Midea Group's 9% surge in its market debut. Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports grew 10.7% year-on-year, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 showed a slight increase of 0.24%. As investors gear up for the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, markets are split on the expected size of the interest rate cut. Additionally, US retail sales and India's wholesale price data for August remain key factors in shaping the global financial landscape. Keywords: Rwandan coffee, China market, Asian markets, Federal Reserve, interest rate cut, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng index, Midea Group, steel industry, WACHIPATO, Singapore exports, yen strengthening, global economy. Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe for the latest global market insights! 📊🌐📈
rwanda coffee / Others
September 17, 2024
