Gen Z’s Approach to Religion More Traditional Than That of Millennials?

During the communism, in Serbia and the region religion was often supressed. The public expressions of fatih were limited leading many to practice religion privately. Today, Serbian youth has different stances on how they perceive the religion. To many, it's more about culture and traditions while others are more devout. But according to a recent survey conducted by Ipsos global research company, the generation Z has more traditional relationship with religion than previous generations. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp