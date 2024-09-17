September 17, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least eight Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City
At least eight Palestinians have been killed early on Tuesday morning as Israeli forces hit residential areas in northern and central Gaza. Over the past 24 hours, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of more than 40 civilians. The UN says the international community is collectively failing Palestinians. Malik Fuda begins our coverage.
At least eight Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City / Others
Explore