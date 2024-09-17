Is Gideon Saar any different than Netanyahu or Gallant?

Gideon Saar, head of the right-wing New Hope party, who rejects a prisoner swap deal with Hamas, is set to replace Yoav Gallant as Defence Minister, Israeli media say. Hundreds of Israelis rallied in front of Saar's home in Tel Aviv on September 16, protesting the prospect of him joining the extremist government. Here is a closer look into Benjamin Netanyahu’s pick