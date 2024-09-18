Polls opened early on Wednesday in India-administered Kashmir for crucial assembly elections, the first since 2014.

Voting will be held in three phases – September 18, September 25 and October 1 -- followed by counting and results on October 8.

"I gave my vote for development. For the last ten years, we were unable to exercise our democratic rights and I am happy that ... I am able to cast my ballot," said Mohammad Asim Bhat, a 23-year-old first-time voter.

According to the Election Commission of India, nearly 9 million people are registered to vote for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The seats are distributed between the two areas that together make up the union territory – 47 for Kashmir and 43 for Jammu.

A total of 219 candidates are in the fray for the 24 constituencies in the first phase, including 16 in southern Kashmir districts that until recently were the hub of a resurgent anti-India armed insurgency.

Contested territory

Jammu and Kashmir is India's only Muslim-majority territory and has been at the centre of a dispute with neighbouring Pakistan since 1947.

India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir in full but rule it in part, after having fought two of their three wars over the region.

Until 2019, Indian-administrated Kashmir had a special status of partial autonomy that was revoked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld the government's decision and set a deadline of September 30 this year for local polls to be held.

Restoring special status

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government has said that revoking the region's special status restored normalcy in the area and helped its development.

"As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all ... to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," Modi said on X.

In the past, pro-independence groups have targeted elections in Kashmir, and voter turnout has been largely weak. The territory, however, recorded its highest turnout in 35 years in national elections held in April and May, with a 58.46 percent participation rate.

The contest this time is between regional parties promising to restore the special status, India's main opposition Congress party which has allied with a prominent regional group, as well as the BJP, which is pitching development and a permanent end to hostility.

The legislative assembly will have powers to debate local issues, make laws and approve decisions for governing the territory but cannot restore special status as that is the remit of the federal government.