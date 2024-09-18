WORLD
2 MIN READ
12-year-old boy youngest to be sentenced over UK riots
Police have made more than 1,000 arrests and brought more than 800 charges.
12-year-old boy youngest to be sentenced over UK riots
Rioting in Southport kicked off soon after a stabbing attack at a dance class in the town that left three young girls dead / Photo: AFP
September 18, 2024

A 12-year-old boy who threw stones at police during rioting outside a mosque has become the youngest person to be sentenced so far over far-right riots that erupted in England this summer.

The boy, who can’t be identified because of his age, had earlier admitted to a charge of violent disorder in the town of Southport on July 31.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced the boy Tuesday to a three-month curfew order and a 12-month referral order, which requires him to commit to a rehabilitative program.

She told the boy the riots had “shaken society to the core.” “It was an angry mob and you chose to be part of it,” she said.

Rioting in Southport kicked off soon after a stabbing attack at a dance class in the town that left three young girls dead.

False rumors spread online that the suspect in the attack was an asylum-seeker.

The boy was part of a crowd of hundreds of rioters who set a police van on fire and tried to storm the Southport Islamic Society Mosque.

The violence quickly spread around towns and cities around the country, but the unrest fizzled out after the swift charging and sentencing of those found to be involved.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us