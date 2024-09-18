Sudanese asylum-seekers fleeing war risk their lives to cross to Britain

US President Joe Biden has called for warring Sudanese factions to resume peace talks to bring an end to the civil war. Tens of thousands of people have died with around ten million displaced, as a result of the conflict which began last April. Some asylum seekers have fled to northern France where they are preparing to risk their lives on small boats in an effort to get to the UK. Brenda Radido reports.