More than 13M Russians live below poverty line

In a country that's almost doubled its military spending this year, at least 13 million Russians live below the poverty line, and rely on charities for basic staples. This figure has been steadily falling from over 40 million people in 2000. But many say this 'success' results from a statistics trick. Dasha Chernyshova visited one of the charities that helps the poor and the homeless.