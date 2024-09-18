What do we know about the pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria

A series of deadly pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria have killed at least nine people and injured over 2,750. The blasts targeted areas with high Hezbollah presence, such as southern Lebanon, Beirut’s suburbs, and the Syrian capital Damascus. Analysts suggest the pagers may have been hacked and triggered remotely by Israel, which has increased targeted attacks in the region amid escalating tensions since October 7, 2023.