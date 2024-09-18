Pokrovsk’s fight intensifies as Russia captures more Ukrainian towns in Donetsk region

Russia has captured more towns in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, as it inches closer to the key strategic city of Pokrovsk. Battles there have been among the most intense of the war, though Moscow’s advance has reportedly slowed since Ukrainian troops crossed into Russia and seized Kursk. TRT World has been granted exclusive access to a key Ukrainian unit defending Pokrovsk. Our correspondent Joel Flynn has been talking to soldiers close to the front line, and has sent us this report.